Aaron Douglas Art Fair to reveal 2017 featured artist

The Topeka community will find out on Wednesday who has been picked as the featured artist for the 2017 Aaron Douglas Art Fair.

The name, along with the artwork chosen to represent this year’s fair, will be announced at during a press conference at 10 a.m. in front of the mural at the Aaron Douglas Art Park, located at SW 12th and Lane.

In case of inclement weather, the unveiling will be moved to the College Hill Business Office, 1425 SW Lane.

According to a news release, the featured artist is picked from participants of the previous years’ fair.

On Friday, the Aaron Douglas Art Fair Committee will celebrate this year’s selection with a Featured Artist Party at PT’s on College Hill, 1625 SW Washburn Ave.

Local musician Jarrod Guth is set to perform at the party, which also features an open mic for poetry.

The event runs from 6:30 – 10 p.m. and will give the public a chance to meet with the featured artist and committee members.

The Annual Aaron Douglas Art Fair is a free community event meant to showcase diverse and emerging artists from Topeka and surrounding areas. The fair also features live entertainment, food and children’s activities.

The 2017 Aaron Douglas Art Fair is set for Saturday, September 23.