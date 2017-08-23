Aaron Douglas Art Fair 2017

Saturday September 23

10am-5pm

Click HERE to give a donation

Immerse yourself in all things artistic at the 12th annual Aaron Douglas Art Fair.

Come join the celebration of community in showcasing diverse and emerging artists. Enjoy over 40 artists showing, including this years featured artist, Jodee Jenson! Check out WIBW News Now’s article announcing her as the featured artist HERE. Included will also be a stage for music, a stage for performing arts, amazing food, and a wonderful kidszone!

Join in on the fun with hands on activities focused around marbles! Take your turn on the new marble maze or create your own marble art at the kids zone area.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic, family friendly, and FREE event.