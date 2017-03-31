AARP Kansas Advocates For Medicaid Expansion

The director of AARP Kansas weighed in Friday on the Medicaid expansion fight in Kansas.

“It’s a program that will help more than 20,000 50 to 64-year-old Kansans who are too young for Medicare,” said Dr. Maren Turner. “They’ve lost their jobs and they’re struggling without health benefits because they don’t currently qualify for KanCare health coverage. Expanding Medicaid is very, very important for this population.”

That’s just one reason AARP is supporting an override of Governor Sam Brownback’s veto. Another is care for veterans.

“More than 150,000 Kansans, including 7400 veterans will have the security of knowing that they can get the healthcare they need when they need it if Medicaid expansion goes through,” said Turner.

AARP Kansas is encouraging everyone who supports expansion to talk to their representatives.

“We are encouraging people to call their legislators and tell them to override the veto,” said Turner. “Give them the reasons why this is so important for Kansans.”

Turner says they hope people will show up where legislators are and be passionate about why they believe Medicaid should be expanded. For more information on how you can help, follow AARP Kansas on Facebook.