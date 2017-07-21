AARP Kansas advocating for seniors on healthcare bill

Seniors across Kansas and the nation are watching the United States Senate to see what they will do with proposed healthcare legislation on Tuesday.

“Healthcare is very important, especially when you get older,” said AARP Kansas Communications Director Mary Tritsch. “You may have other conditions. They were talking about an age tax. We call it an age tax, because they were wanting to charge older americans five times more than a younger person for health insurance. That was just not acceptable.”

Earlier versions of the Senate plan also threatened to change the policy on pre-existing conditions.

“Most everybody has a pre-existing condition, especially as you age,” Tritsch said. “For them to deny coverage or charge more for coverage for a pre-existing condition, it’s just not acceptable.”

There’s also the specter of cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

“A lot of seniors depend on Medicare,” said Tritsch. “Of course, if you’re over 65, that pays for your health insurance, and you’ve paid in that all your life and so you depend on that when you turn 65. Medicaid is important for folks who want to live independently in their homes and communities, instead of going into a higher cost nursing home. Medicaid helps them stay at home.”

The final provisions of the Senate version of the bill are still unclear, but AARP Kansas has been communicating with Kansas’ U.S. Senators about the bill and will continue to do so until a decision is made.