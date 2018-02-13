WIBW News Now!

AARP seeking Purpose Prize nominations

by on February 13, 2018 at 12:46 PM (4 hours ago)

The AARP is looking for nominations for its Purpose Prize.

“The AARP Purpose Prize recognizes remarkable people for doing remarkable things,” said Barb Quaintance with AARP. “It’s the only award of its kind in the country for people over 50. It recognizes people who in the second half of life have decided to turn their time and attention and skills toward a social problem, a challenge. AARP is honored to recognize and celebrate those people.”

The Purpose Prize can be given for any action that helps others.

“There really is no limit to its scope,” said Quaintance. “We’ve had winners who worked on literacy issues, helping children, health care, incarcerated youth, you name it. What we honor is people’s commitment to going after a challenge and figuring out a way to solve it.”

Nominations are open until March 6.

“You have about 3 weeks,” said Quaintance. “You can nominate yourself, if this description fits you, or you can nominate someone who inspires you. It’s a very easy process. To do so, go to aarp.org/purposeprize.

The nomination process is free and open to the public and neither you, nor the nominee, needs to be an AARP member.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network.