AARP to offer Driver Safety courses across the state in October

Governor Jeff Colyer has proclaimed October as Driver Safety Month. As part of that effort, over 20 totally-free AARP Driver Safety courses are scheduled in October for almost 500 people throughout the state of Kansas.

“It’s going to refresh their knowledge on the rules of the road and how to adapt to changes,” said Kevin Kneisley, Kansas State Coordinator for Driver Safety with AARP. “Changes in themselves, their vehicles and the driving environment.”

From 2015 to 2016, Kansas saw a 21 percent increase in driving fatalities.

“Research-based safety strategies will be taught, as well,” said Kneisley. “They’ll help to reduce the likelihood of crashes. That’s our biggest concern.”

Drivers of any age who complete the Smart Driver course are eligible for a multiyear auto insurance discount. Check with your insurance agent for details.

Check the photo for your nearest class.