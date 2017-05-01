The annual Abdallah Shrine Rodeo is coming to Tonganoxie on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26 and we have your tickets! Listen for your chance to win tickets to the rodeo! We are also giving away a GRAND PRIZE! The grand prize winner will receive 2 rodeo tickets, 2 pairs of Wrangler jeans, a pair of Justin boots, and a behind the scenes rodeo experience! Register below to win the grand prize.

Thursday night at the rodeo is first responders and military appreciation night! All first responders and active & retired military and their families get into the rodeo for FREE! Click here for more information about the Abdallah Shrine Rodeo!

Shiners are distinguished by an enjoyment of life and a commitment to philanthropy. They support Shriners Hospitals for Children, a network of 22 pediatric specialty hospitals, operated and maintained by shriners. “A brotherhood of men…dedicated to fun and fellowship…but with a serious purpose.”