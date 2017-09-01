Abilene holding event to celebrate 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail, which was used to drive cattle from Texas ranches to Kansas railheads.

Abilene was one of the major destinations for farmers on the trail and in honor of the anniversary, the Trails, Rails and Tales event will be held in Abilene this Friday through Sunday. Festivities start on Friday night at The Alamo Saloon in Old Abilene Town, which will feature a showdown between two bands, Hi-Way 99 and Lucas Maddy and the Kansas Cartel.

The celebration will provide a glimpse of what life was like in Abilene during the peak of the Chisholm Trail, featuring events like historical re-enactments, fast draw competitions, Texas Hold ‘Em tournaments and longhorn parades.

“We’re basically putting together a parade with limited gas powered vehicles,” said Michael Hook, Director of The Dickinson County Heritage Center. “It’s all horses and mules and everything you can pull from coaches to stage coaches to hearses. “

Musicians, magicians, jugglers and Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show are some of the live entertainment and performances scheduled for the weekend.

“We have a lion’s share of re-enactors in this thing,” said Hook. “Also authors that have written Chisholm Trail books and can-can dancers. It will be a pretty exciting place.”

Some of the more well-known musicians performing will be Michael Martin Murphy and Red Steagall and the Boys in the Bunkhouse.

For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, go to chisholmtrt.com.