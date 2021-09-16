      Weather Alert

Abnormally and Dry Conditions Continue to Expand Across Kansas

Sep 16, 2021 @ 6:39pm

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map for Kansas shows an increase in the area that is abnormally dry or in drought conditions. The latest numbers from the National Drought Mitigation Center, show that over 35 and a half percent of the state is considered abnormally dry or in drought conditions. Nearly six and  a half percent of the state is considered in moderate drought while over two percent of the state is considered in severe drought. The drought areas are in a four county area along the Kansas/Oklahoma border that include portions of Meade, Clark, Comanche and Barber counties. There’s also a five county area in far northwest Kansas, including portions of Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Sherman and Thomas counties that are in moderate or severe drought. The states surrounding Kansas, each saw areas of abnormally dry and drought conditions expand.

