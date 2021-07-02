Abnormally Dry Conditions Improve in Latest Kansas Drought Monitor Map

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map for Kansas showed the abnormally dry conditions improved during the past week.
The latest numbers, as of Tuesday, from the National Drought Mitigation Center, showed nearly 10 and a half percent of the state is now considered abnormally dry, nearly nine a half points lower than last week. The abnormally dry conditions are in portions of a 10 county area in north central and portions of a 10 county area from south central to the southeast part of Kansas.
Small Improvements in High Plains Drought Monitor
It may not show very well, but there were small improvements in drought conditions across portions of the northern high plains. North Dakota did get some moisture, but is still 100 percent abnormally dry and drought condtions. South Dakota has 90 percent drought conditions. Nebraska did see more moisture over the past week and now has only 15.3 percent of the state considered in drought conditions. Their neighbor to the east, Iowa, has nearly 67 and a half percent of the state in drought conditions.
Western United States Sees the Drought’s Grip Tighten After Intense Heat the Past Week
Record heat and continued dry weather turned the drought situation even worse across many of the western states. California, Nevada and Utah all have 100 percent drought conditions while Oregon, Idaho, Arizona and New Mexico have between 93 and 100 percent drought conditions. Even Montana (78.41 percent) and Washington (63.58 percent) have struggled as well.
Here’s a portion of the western states drought summary from the National Drought Mitigation Center:
Notable impacts include increased wildlife encounters in California, Nevada, and Utah, as drought has driven snakes and/or bears in search of food and water into urban areas in those states. In Montana, fishing restrictions have been put in place on many rivers due to low flows and warm waters. Drought-stricken ranchers are selling cattle due to poor forage conditions and a lack of feed. On top of this, grasshoppers have been denuding trees and competing with cattle for food. So far, at least eight national forests in the West now have fire restrictions.
Source: National Drought Mitigation Center