Abnormally Dry Conditions Quadruple Across Kansas

Jul 15, 2021 @ 4:41pm
Drought conditions in Kansas as of July 13th, 2021. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)

Thursday morning’s heavy rains arrived too late for several counties across Kansas that have now been classified as abnormally dry in the latest Drought Monitor. About 40.6 percent of the state is now in pre-drought stage, compared to 9.6 percent last week. 33 more counties are now impacted compared to last week, ranging from Gray and Meade counties in Southwest Kansas to Geary and Morris counties in the north central part of the state. Abnormal dryness also appeared in the northwest corner of Kansas, covering a majority of Cheyenne and Rawlins counties. While abnormal dryness ballooned across the state, moderate drought conditions remained pat at 0.53 percent, impacting the northern third of Republic and Washington counties.

