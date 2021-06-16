Absent Emergency, Laws Revert to Previous Status

The expiration of the state’s emergency declaration in response to the pandemic also brings an end to temporary provisions of Kansas law regarding open meetings and profiteering put into effect to address the emergency.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that the expiration means public bodies and agencies that are subject to the Kansas Open Meetings Act must now allow the public to attend meetings in person.
Following the state of disaster emergency declaration last March, Schmidt adopted a regulation allowing public bodies and agencies to comply with the KOMA while conducting meetings virtually.
Schmidt also noted that operation of a Kansas law regulating the prices of goods and services during a state of disaster emergency will also expire.
The law, known as the “profiteering from a disaster” statute, generally prohibits unjustifiably raising prices for goods and services for which consumer demand is likely to increase because of an emergency.