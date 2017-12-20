Accident on I-70 injures three Wednesday morning in Shawnee County

Three people were hurt in an early Wednesday morning accident on I-70 in Shawnee County.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a report of vehicles in the ditch at mile post 348. A truck was found to have overturned north of the highway and a car with front end damage was found on the south side.

A 2001 Dodge Ram was eastbound on I-70 pulling a trailer with a tractor strapped to it when it was rear-ended by a 2015 Ford Fusion. The Dodge separated from the trailer, drove north across the westbound lanes and overturned in the north ditch. The trailer and tractor, as well as the Fusion, came to rest in the south ditch.

The driver of the Dodge, 68-year-old Sue Beard, and passenger, 62-year-old James Deal, were wearing their seatbelts and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Fusion, 29 year-old Christine Vanderputten, was wearing her seatbelt and sustained non-life threatening injuries as well. All three people were taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment.