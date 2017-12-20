WIBW News Now!

Accident on Highway 50 in Reno County kills one Wednesday

by on December 20, 2017 at 9:52 AM (53 mins ago)

An early morning accident in Reno County claimed the life of a local man.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, just after 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to Valley Pride Road and US 50 near South Hutchinson.

A semi driver from Butler, Missouri was hauling milk on Highway 50 and struck an eastbound car driven by an 89 year old from Reno County.

Both men were trapped in their vehicles.

The semi driver was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center to be treated.

The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending family notification. The investigation into the accident continues.

