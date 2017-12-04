Accident in Wabaunsee County Saturday kills Kansas woman

A woman from Osborne, Kansas died Saturday in an accident on I-70 in Wabaunsee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 2:30 that afternoon, a 2011 Chevy Traverse driven by 71-year-old Richard L. McDaneld of Osborne was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Wabaunsee Road when the Traverse left the roadway to the right, entered the north ditch, drove up an embankment, and flipped onto its top.

Fifty-nine year old Rita Eileen McDaneld was pronounced dead at the scene. Richard McDaneld was transported to the hospital in Manhattan. The McDanelds were both buckled up, according to the accident report.