WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


64°F
Clear
Feels Like 64°
Winds South 24 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy69°
27°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy50°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear48°
26°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy37°
21°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy42°
18°

Accident in Wabaunsee County Saturday kills Kansas woman

by on December 4, 2017 at 4:14 AM (3 hours ago)

A woman from Osborne, Kansas died Saturday in an accident on I-70 in Wabaunsee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 2:30 that afternoon, a 2011 Chevy Traverse driven by 71-year-old Richard L. McDaneld of Osborne was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Wabaunsee Road when the Traverse left the roadway to the right, entered the north ditch, drove up an embankment, and flipped onto its top.

Fifty-nine year old Rita Eileen McDaneld was pronounced dead at the scene. Richard McDaneld was transported to the hospital in Manhattan. The McDanelds were both buckled up, according to the accident report.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.