Accused arsonist caught Wednesday in Topeka

A fire on SW Washburn Avenue in Topeka Wednesday night appears to be a case of arson.

According to a release from the Topeka Fire Department, crews arrived shortly after 8 p.m. to 1157 SW Washburn to find a small fire within a detached garage and a small grass fire on the south side of the occupied house. That fire was extinguished.

A passerby saw a person of interest running from the fire location and notified the on-scene Fire Investigator.

The Fire Investigation Unit and Topeka Police located the person of interest in a nearby house. The fire investigation resulted in the arrest of 53-year-old Krieg L. Hensley on an arson charge.