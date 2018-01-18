Accused identity thief arrested in Jackson County

A Topeka man was arrested on Monday in Holton on drug and identity theft charges following a traffic stop.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle allegedly driven by 47-year-old Vaughn Cortez Schnegelsiepen of Topeka. The deputy noticed the vehicle had an altered 60-day-tag.

Schnegelsiepen allegedly provided the deputy with a fake driver’s license with another person’s identity.

Schnegelsiepen is also suspected of forging checks at area businesses.

Schegelsiepen was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, possession of stolen property, giving a worthless check, theft by deception, interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended and display of a fictitious driver’s license.

Bond was set at $35,000.00.