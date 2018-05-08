WIBW News Now!

ACLU asks judge to order Kobach to pay over $50 thousand in attorney fees and other damages

by on May 8, 2018 at 12:20 PM (3 hours ago)

The American Civil Liberties Union has asked a federal judge to order Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to pay $51,646.16 in attorney fees and other damages as punishment for violating a court order.

The ACLU detailed its costs in a court filing Monday.  U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson found Kobach in contempt of court last month for violating her order in a lawsuit challenging a Kansas law requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote.

Robinson didn’t impose a fine at the time but ordered Kobach to pay for damages, including attorney fees.

