ACLU attacks may help Kobach win GOP nod for Kansas governor

Attacks on Kris Kobach by the American Civil Liberties Union in the Kansas governor’s race are giving the in-your-face conservative a message to hammer home in the Republican primary.

Kobach is the Kansas secretary of state and has made the ACLU a political foil for years in championing some of the toughest state voter identification policies in the nation. In response to a $200,000 campaign against him ahead of the state’s August 7th primary, Kobach portrays the ACLU as having endorsed Republican Governor Jeff Colyer.

The group has become more visible in election campaigns nationally but has said it’s not endorsing a candidate. Colyer’s campaign sees desperation in Kobach’s tactics, but Kobach’s campaign is using the ACLU’s attacks to rouse its supporters.