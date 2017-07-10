ACLU Files Federal Lawsuit against Trump, Pence in their actions regarding Commission where Kobach is vice-chair

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Monday over the lack of transparency by President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

“What the lawsuit that we have filed is attempting to do is insure that those mandatory obligations with respect to transparency and disclosure that are designed to insure that the public can hold these committees accountable and scrutinize their activities, that those obligations are being complied with going forward,” said Sophia Lin Lakin, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project.

The concern is that the commission has failed to comply with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

“There was a phone call meeting, a telephone meeting that was held on June 28th, where substantive decisions were made,” said Lakin. “We know that following that call, Secretary of State of Kansas Kris Kobach, the vice-chair of the commission, sent out a request for personal voter information to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.”

A further concern is that a future planned meeting may run afoul of the statute again.

“Our understanding of this planned July 19th meeting is that it is going to be held for the actual Commission members in person in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex, and that it’s open for the members of the public to listen via livestream,” said Lakin. “Our understanding is that closing off the physical, public access when there is an in person meeting of the commissioners, that also violates the Federal statute that we’re suing under.”

The ACLU hopes the future meeting can be moved to a location with physical access for the public.

“The goal of the suit is to insure that all activities of the commission are taking place under the transparency and the accountability that the Federal statute, the Federal Advisory Committee Act, requires,” said Lakin.

The case, American Civil Liberties Union v. Donald Trump, was brought by ACLU National and the ACLU of the District of Columbia. It was filed in federal district court in Washington D.C.