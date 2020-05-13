ACLU Lawsuit Thrown Out

A Kansas court has thrown out a lawsuit filed by a civil rights rights group seeking the immediate release of prisoners who have preexisting medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the new coronavirus.
Leavenworth District Judge David King dismissed the class action petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas on behalf of eight inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, and the Topeka Correctional Facility.
The district court found the ACLU did not prove that jail officials either failed to meet their constitutional duty to provide adequate medical care, or acted with deliberate indifference to the inmates’ serious medical needs.
The judge noted documents showed the Kansas Department of Corrections has undertaken appropriate efforts to protect the inmate population in Kansas correctional facilities from COVID-19.