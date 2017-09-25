ACLU National Event to begin in Kansas Sunday

On Sunday, October 1, People Power, the grassroots mobilization arm of the American Civil Liberties Union, will launch its new national campaign, Let People Vote, at the Lied Center from Lawrence, Kansas.

“There’s a community celebration with free food and music at 5 p.m.,” said Micah Kubic with the ACLU of Kansas. “The event itself, the program begins at 6:30 p.m. It is the national kickoff for a 50 state campaign to defend the right to vote, to defend the ability of citizens to participate in our elections and make our democracy stronger.”

The Lawrence event will be livestreamed to tens of thousands of people at watch parties across the country and will feature commentary from top ACLU experts and national leadership, including Faiz Shakir, National Political Director, and Dale Ho, Director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project. It will also feature a panel

discussion on President Trump’s controversial Presidential Commission on Election Integrity, as well as the unveililing of a national action plan to mobilize people across the country to fight on behalf of the fundamental right to vote.

“We chose to launch this national effort in Kansas because Kansas is really the epicenter of the movement to defend the right to vote,” said Kubic. “Kansas has

imposed more restrictions on citizens ability to participate in elections than just about anyone else. Many of those bad ideas that have been tried in Kansas that

have actually reduced citizen turnout in our elections are now sort of percolating around the rest of the country.”

Part of the reason ideas from Kansas are given such emphasis is Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s position on Trump’s commission.

“Secretary Kobach has certainly made himself into a national figure on restricting the ability of citizens to participate in elections,” said Kubic. “He is at the forefront of that movement. Really, all of the steps that have been taken in Kansas that have reduced citizen participation are ones that he has led.”

Due to heightened interest in the Wichita metro area, the ACLU of Kansas will host a watch party of the livestream of the campaign launch at Parsnipity Cafe, located at 301 N. Main St. Suite 150. Doors for the Wichita watch party will open at 5:45 P.M.