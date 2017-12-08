ACLU report says Kansas underutilizes diversion

Following an exhaustive, multi-month investigation into diversion practices in all 105 counties in Kansas, the ACLU of Kansas issued a report this week detailing the severe underutilization of diversion by county prosecutors and the negative social and financial consequences underutilization has for Kansas families and communities.

“Diversion is something that is completely at the discretion of local county prosecutors,” said Dr. Micah Kubic with the ACLU of Kansas. “What you see around the state is, some prosecutors really go above and beyond in using diversion, which is where someone gets a program, treatment, services, community service, rather than being charged and sentenced. Some prosecutors use it hardly at all.”

The contrast between the county that uses it the most and the ones that use it the least is stark.

“There are some counties in Kansas, especially in the western parts of the state where diversion rates are 25, 30, there’s one county that’s 38 percent of all cases are sent to diversion,” Kubic said. “Yet, there are places like Reno County, where Hutchinson is, Johnson County, Sedgwick County where Wichita is, that use it hardly at all. Those are counties that also have lots of people coming through the criminal justice system, which means that if they used diversion more, we would be sending fewer people to prison, costing taxpayers a lot less and also making our communities safer and stronger at the same time.”

About 9 percent of all felony cases nationwide go to diversion. In Kansas, that number is about 5 percent.

“There are two counties that are right next to each other, Rawlins County, out in Western Kansas, is the county that uses diversion more than any other in Kansas, about 38 percent last year of all felony cases in Rawlins County went to diversion,” said Kubic. “Cheyenne County, which is right next door, doesn’t do diversion for felonies at all. What that means is that someone faces the exact same set of circumstances, committed the exact same offense, in Rawlins County, there’s a chance that they will get a second chance. That person is going to be able to get treatment and services to address underlying issues, is going to be able to stay and take care of his or her family, take care of the children, have an opportunity for future employment, be a contributor to the community. In Cheyenne County, that person is likely to go to prison, which is going to create a felony conviction record that makes it really hard to get employment in the future, is going to be separated from his or her family. It’s going to make the family stability a lot less, it’s going to make the family much more difficult when he comes back and it’s going to make it much harder for the community as a whole to sustain itself when folks are going through all of those consequences.”

If Kansas would just go to the national average and not do any more, that could add up to a 10 percent reduction in the number of people in prison, which would save taxpayers about $9 million a year. Over $2 million of that is in Sedgwick County alone.