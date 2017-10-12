WIBW News Now!

ACLU sues over Kansas law that targets Israel boycotts

by on October 12, 2017 at 8:03 AM (2 hours ago)

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Kansas law prohibiting state contractors from participating in boycotts against Israel.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit Wednesday for a Wichita public school curriculum coach. It says Esther Koontz was denied a state teacher training contract because she wouldn’t sign a statement saying she wasn’t boycotting Israel.

The lawsuit says Koontz is boycotting Israeli products because of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and that the Kansas law violates her free speech rights.

The law took effect in July. The pro-Palestinian group Palestine Legal says 21 states have such laws, but the ACLU says this is its first challenge.

The Kansas attorney general’s office didn’t immediately reply to phone and email messages seeking comment.

