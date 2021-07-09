ACLU Threatens Lawsuit Against School District

A group is threatening to sue a school district if it doesn’t train employees about LGBTQ rights in response to an eighth-grade student being suspended from riding a school bus after saying, “I’m a lesbian.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas sent a letter to the North Lyon County school district, calling on it to protect LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming students from discrimination.
The student was suspended from her bus for two days in January, but didn’t ride again for two weeks because she felt humiliated, said Sharon Brett, the group’s legal director.
A Kansas Association of School Boards investigation found that the bus driver and the principal of the student’s K-8 school sexually harassed her, violating federal civil rights regulations and district policies.
Brett said the ACLU isn’t asking the district to discipline the employees, but wants it to require diversity training and training on LGBTQ rights for all employees.