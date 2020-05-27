Active shooter among two injured on Leavenworth’s Centennial Bridge
Police are calling a late Wednesday morning shooting on Leavenworth’s Centennial Bridge an active shooter situation.
Leavenworth Chief of Police Pat Kitchens, during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, said multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the bridge for what initially was thought to be a case of road rage. However, that is no longer believed to be the case, with the heavily armed shooter, on the bridge, believed to have been shooting randomly.
Kitchens said the shooting came to an end when an active member of the military spotted the shooter and used his vehicle to run him down. “There was an active-duty soldier, assigned to Fort Leavenworth, waiting in traffic behind the event, saw the event unfold, determined it was an active shooter, and intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing [the shooter] to be critically injured.”
Kitchens said the soldier’s action “likely saved countless lives.”
One person, another active-duty soldier assigned to Fort Leavenworth, was struck by gunfire, and the suspect, identified as a Platte County resident, suffered injuries after being run down. Both were transported to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Kitchens said both, as of Wednesday afternoon, were in serious, but stable, condition.
A motive for the shooting is not yet determined.
According to a social media post from the Leavenworth Police Department, the bridge will remain off-limits until further notice as the investigation continues.
The bridge connects Leavenworth County to Platte County, Missouri.
The shooting was reported around 11:00 Wednesday morning.
Kitchens said his department is working with Platte County authorities as the investigation proceeds.