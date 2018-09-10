Activist’s objections denied, Kobach remains on fall ballot

The activist who objected to the certification of Kris Kobach as the Republican nominee for governor had his objections rejected by the State Objections Board Monday. Davis Hammet’s main beef, though was with the makeup of the board itself, that was chaired Monday by Assistant Secretary Eric Rucker.

“This borders on corruption,” Hammet said. “I mean, this is ridiculous. He gave $8000 and agreed that he gave $8000 to Kobach’s campaign and he was the official overseeing the election which I objected to. I don’t understand.”

Rucker says the board followed the law.

“There is no real mechanism for another individual to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the Secretary of State, as the Legislature anticipated,” said Rucker.

Rucker added that elected officials and their designees are part of the election system at the county level, as well.

“Take a look at the election process as a whole,” said Rucker. “The intermediate canvass and the final canvass for county voting is done by the three elected county commissioners, or the five, or the seven, elected county commissioners,” said Rucker. “There, the elected public officials are often on the ballot. I mean, every other time, they’re on the ballot and they have actually counted the ballots. They have actually made a determination on how provisional ballots will be counted. As you know, at the state level, we count no ballots.”

Another argument Hammet made is that what counts in one county may not count in another. That was not found to be compelling, either. If Hammet wants to take this to court, he’ll have to do it soon, as overseas ballots need to be mailed out this month.