ADA spokesperson says make smart choices for white teeth this Christmas

A spokesperson with the American Dental Association says there are choices you can make when at holiday celebrations that are better for your teeth than others.

“People are going to be eating things and indulging a little bit more,” said Alice G. Boghosian D.D.S. “If you want to be really careful about this, then the foods you choose are key. Things like hard candies, dried fruit, potato chips, pretzels. What these have in common is they all stick to your teeth. They get stuck in your teeth. That would not be as good a choice as something like chocolate that would rinse off your teeth and not get stuck.”

If you’re choosing to drink alcohol during the holidays, you’ll need to keep your mouth moist.

“Any kind of alcoholic beverage will dry out your mouth,” said Boghosian. “It will cut down your salivary flow. Your mouth will be drier. Your saliva won’t flow as much. What ends up happening is, the plaque and bacteria that are in your mouth will end up sticking to your teeth, rather than being rinsed off with the saliva.”

Simple regular mouth maintenance can make surviving the holidays easier, as well.

“You need to clean in between your teeth,” said Boghosian. “You need to brush your teeth twice a day with a fluoride-containing toothpaste and you need to visit your dentist regularly. Everybody’s celebrating this holiday season. That’s a good thing. It’s perfectly fine, but you have to maintain these habits year-long to keep a healthy mouth.”

Also, be sure not to use your mouth to do things like open Christmas packages. That’s a good way to damage your teeth. For more tips please visit, www.mouthhealthy.org.