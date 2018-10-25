Addiction Resource Center expands site to Kansas

Addiction Policy Forum, a leading addiction nonprofit has expanded its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) to include treatment resources, facilities and healthcare providers specific to Kansas.

“It’s important because we’ve noticed that across the country, no matter what state you live in, there seems to be a lack of information on resources in your community to find substance use disorder treatment,” said Vice President of Health Information Technology, Danielle Tarino. “Also, a lack of scientifically validated, easy to understand information to help guide families and people in crisis when they’re experiencing substance use disorders.”

The ARC includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access critical resources.

“We find the majority of the national and even state lists are not updated on a regular basis,” said Tarino. “Sometimes, when families use those they go down a black hole trying to find a place that’s open or available or offers the types of services that they and their loved one might need.”

This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disease in easy-to-read formats.

“A lot of times when you’re on the phone with these treatment centers where you’re trying to find help for your loved one, you’re hit with a lot of words and acronyms that are difficult to understand,” said Tarino. “They’re written by the industry, not always in a way that’s understandable, we also, with our other site, the portal, our goal is to make sure that we’re educating people, that we’re presenting them with language that’s understandable. Breaking down brain science is one of the sections on our site.”

The ARC also includes a telehealth service staffed by addiction counselors and licensed social workers that provide callers with substance use disorder information, education on treatment options, and support. Kansas residents can call the line at 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM EST.