Additional Charges For Junction City Man

He was still in jail, but police have arrested him again, with additional charges being added to the original charge.
Aaron Zachry, 31, of Junction City has been arrested on three additional counts of sexual exploitation of a child while still confined in the Riley County Jail.
These charges came after further information was collected during the ongoing investigation into Zachry.
The circumstances behind these additional charges are believed to have occurred in March of this year, at a residence in Manhattan.
Zachry was issued a bond of $300,000 for these additional charges, resulting in a total bond of $360,000.
The bond for his initial arrest on June 4th is $60,000.
Zachry’s initial arrest was for one count of sexual exploitation of a child after nude photographs of minors were found on his cell phone.
The investigation into Zachry is ongoing.