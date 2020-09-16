Adkins Campaign Rejects Complaint
Image: amandaadkins2020.com
Kansas Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins pushed back against allegations she broke federal law by raising about $140,000 in contributions before officially registering her candidacy.
Adkins won a competitive five-person GOP primary in August to earn an opportunity to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.
The Reflector reports that a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission by a former Democratic Party official alleged Adkins’ campaign finance activity during 2019 demonstrated she went beyond boundaries of the allowable “testing-the-waters” phase to meet the federal definition of a “candidate” for public office.
Matthew Trail, spokesman for Adkins’ campaign, said Adkins complied with FEC rules and federal election law while exploring the potential of a campaign for the House.
Andrew Sandler, who served as Democratic Party chairman in the 3rd District from 2013 to 2019, said in the complaint that Adkins appears to have crossed the line into a candidate by July 2019.
The campaign finance controversy was first reported by The Kansas City Star.