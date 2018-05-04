WIBW News Now!

Adoption discrimination bill passed in two states

by on May 4, 2018 at 6:11 AM (1 hour ago)

Kansas and Oklahoma lawmakers have passed legislation to grant legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that won’t place children in LGBT homes.

The Kansas Senate approved a bill early Friday that would prevent agencies from being barred from providing adoption services for the state if they refuse to place children in homes violating their religious beliefs.

The vote was 24-15. The House approved it earlier on 63-58 vote. It goes next to Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer, who supports it.

In Oklahoma, the state House approved similar legislation on a 56-21 vote Thursday and sent it to GOP Gov. Mary Fallin.

Supporters argued that the measures would protect the right of adoption agencies to follow their religious beliefs. Critics said they would sanction taxpayer-funded discrimination.

