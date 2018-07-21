Advance voting for the August 7 primary begins Monday in Shawnee County

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell would like to remind voters that beginning Monday, July 23rd they may vote in person in the Shawnee County Election Office for the 2018 Primary Election. For voter convenience, Howell is keeping his office open two additional hours. Voting will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka. “I feel it’s very important to provide this additional opportunity for voters, especially those that work until 5pm.” Howell said.

Voters may also have a ballot mailed to them in advance by completing an application from the election office web site at: www.snco.us/election/document/primary_advanced_application.pdf by calling the Election Office at (785) 251-5900 and requesting an application to be mailed to them. Completed applications may be returned by mail, email to electionoffice@snco.us or fax to (785) 251-5999. For more information call the Shawnee County Election Office.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900. Additional information is also available on the Shawnee County Election website at www.snco.us/election/.

Voters that require assistance should call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900.