Advance voting has a number of effects, Kobach says, his own poll says many are voting ahead

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says advance voting has a number of effects on voters in Kansas.

“It means you get extra mail in your mailbox,” said Kobach. “It means when you request an absentee ballot or an advance ballot by mail, all of the campaigns will know that because that’s public information. That’s why you will receive a bunch of mailings asking you for your vote at about the same time that your ballot arrives.”

Some counties have a lot of advance voters.

“In some elections, Johnson County will almost have 40 percent vote in advance,” said Kobach. “Probably not likely this time in a smaller election, a primary election, probably more like a quarter of the voters in advance.”

The idea of an ‘October surprise’ is somewhat out the window with advance voting.

“Your election lasts 20 days in Kansas,” said Kobach. “Let’s say that something dramatic happened in the last week here, we’re eight days away from the election now, people who already cast their ballot will not be able to reflect that in their choice because they already voted a week ago.”

In the Kobach campaign’s own poll for the governor’s race released last week, 62 percent of respondents said they either planned to vote or had already voted. 21 percent planned to vote on Election Day. The poll with 500 completed responses had Kobach in the lead at 34 percent to 25 percent over Jeff Colyer, with only two other groups in double digits, voters for Jim Barnett at 11 percent and undecideds at 20 percent.