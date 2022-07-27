Advance Voting Numbers High; Machine Testing Begins

Lots of folks are getting their votes for the upcoming primary election in early, and the state is getting set to make sure the votes are counted correctly.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab says that accuracy testing of tabulating equipment will soon take place in all 105 counties.
Under Kansas law, tabulating equipment must be tested before and after the election.
During the testing, both proper and improper ballots are submitted through the tabulator to ensure the counting is accurate.
The testing is open to the public.
Kansans wishing to observe testing should contact their county election office.
Meanwhile, advance voting is up from the last non-presidential election primary in 2018.
This year, over 105,000 advance ballots have been mailed, with nearly 23,000 returned so far.
Nearly 48,000 people have voted in person, making a total of about 71,000 votes already cast.
In 2018, that figure was close to 24,000.