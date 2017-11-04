Advance voting in Shawnee County ends Monday, election day Tuesday

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell is reminding voters that Early Voting in person in the Election Office will end on Monday, November 6th at 12:00 Noon.

The Election Office will open at 8:00 a.m. and state law dictates that Early Voting in Person must end at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on the day before the election.

The Shawnee County Election Office is located at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka.

Election Commissioner Howell is also reminding Shawnee County voters of the following items:

Voters should note their voting places as a few have changed. Voters may verify their voting place by calling the Election Office at (785) 251-5900. Voters may also view their Sample Ballots online.

Voters should be aware of road construction and street closures to and around their voting place. Alternate routes or access may be necessary in some cases and some voters may want to consider the convenience of advance voting or preplanning their route to their polling place.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900.

Additional information is also available on the Shawnee County Election website at www.snco.us/election/.

Voters with special needs who require assistance should also call the Election Office.