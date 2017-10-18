WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


75°F
Clear
Feels Like 75°
Winds South 13 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear77°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear80°
56°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy76°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm72°
48°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy68°
45°

Advance voting starts Monday for municipal and school board elections in Shawnee County

by on October 18, 2017 at 12:33 PM (3 hours ago)

Advance voting for the municipal and school board elections across Shawnee County is ready to commence.

“You can vote in the office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting next Monday,” said Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell. “We’re actually going to start mailing those ballots out that have been requested for each voter.”

The mailing of advance ballots started Wednesday.

“If people would like to see how we actually do a public testing of our voting equipment and verify that it functions as expected, that’s actually out there on October 31st at 8:30 a.m. at the election office,” said Howell. “You’re welcome to attend that.”

The last day of extended office hours for advance voting is November 3, the Friday before the election.

“We do have a little four hour window, people can still vote on Monday, November 6th,” said Howell.

That window is from 8 a.m. to noon that day, with voting at regular polling places on election day, November 7.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.