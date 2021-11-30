Advisor: COVID Cases Up In Kansas

A Kansas health advisor says the coronavirus pandemic is starting to worsen in Kansas again.
Public health advisor Marci Nielsen blames less mask use and more indoor gatherings, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
Nielsen told the governor’s Safer Classrooms Workgroup that the state’s vaccination rate for youth ages 12-17 has consistently been about seven percentage points below the national rate.
Federal data released last week indicates that about 54% of the 12-17 age group in Kansas has gotten at least one dose.
More than 28,000 children aged 5-11 have gotten a first shot in Kansas, or just over 10% of the age group’s population.
That’s slightly below the national average.
Fifty-four percent of all Kansans are fully vaccinated, which puts Kansas in the bottom half of all states and territories.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment data show that of recent outbreaks at schools, 74% were in districts that did not require masks.