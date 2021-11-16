Aerospace Company Expands in Lenexa

Collins Aerospace is expanding its Lenexa operations, which will create 60 new jobs. The new facility has generated an approximate $55 million investment in the community.
The company is expanding into a new 279,000-square-foot facility for its interior products line manufactured by Collins Interiors, a division of Collins Aerospace.
The new facility will support galley inserts, oxygen systems, and lighting product lines for the commercial and military aviation industry, as well as general aviation engineering solutions development.
The new facility is located at the Kansas Commerce Center industrial park in Lenexa, and more than doubles the size of their former facility.
The new jobs range from repair station technicians to engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing.
Collins Aerospace is offering all new production labor employees a $1,500 sign-on bonus.
All employees are eligible for a scholar program that includes free paid tuition and three hours of study time per week for continuing education at colleges and universities.