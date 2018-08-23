WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


67°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 67°
Winds SE 7 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm76°
72°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
70°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear97°
76°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear96°
77°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear95°
75°

Affidavit says man sexually assaulted teenage girl with a developmental disability

by on August 23, 2018 at 12:40 PM (49 mins ago)

Court records say a 39-year-old man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl with a developmental disability.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the affidavit released this week in the case against 39-year-old Steven Capps says another adult caught Capps in a room with the girl and called police.

The affidavit says the girl used anatomical diagrams to explain what happened and “indicated she was not a willing participant.”  The affidavit also says Capps admitted to police that he removed the girl’s clothing and touched her inappropriately but denied raping her.

He is jailed on $250,000 bond on two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.