WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


79°F
Clear
Feels Like 79°
Winds Variable 5 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear79°
62°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy86°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm80°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain79°
62°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
59°

Affidavit says two Lawrence toddlers playing with gun led to fatal shooting

by on July 26, 2018 at 3:04 PM (1 hour ago)

A newly released police affidavit says two Lawrence toddlers were briefly left alone before one of them was fatally shot.

One-year-old Autumn Grace Smith was killed in September 2017 at her family’s home in Lawrence.  Her father, 32-year-old Chance Smith, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Autumn and a 2-year-old were at the home.  According to the affidavit, Smith told police he left the toddlers watching TV for 5 to 10 minutes to let his dogs out and smoke a cigarette.

When he returned, he found the boy crying and Autumn in his bedroom injured.  He said he usually kept the gun in the closet but the night before had placed it under his bed’s mattress.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.