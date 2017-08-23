Afghanistan speech discounts campaign rhetoric, says KU professor

A university of Kansas professor is intrigued by the change in position announced by President Donald Trump in his speech on Afghanistan earlier this week.

“This is 180 degrees opposite of what he promised in the campaign, which was, interestingly, critiquing that we were still in Iraq and Afghanistan and saying we shouldn’t be involved,” said Miller. Attacking both Obama and Bush for withdrawing us to different degrees. Really making a promise in the campaign that we were not going to be committed necessarily.”

Trump did say Monday that he was not interested in nation-building, but instead in killing terrorists. In a political sense, it makes him look less decisive if he changes his mind, whether he’s right or not.

“Campaigns are not a pointless exercise,” said Miller. “If we think about why we go through that ritualistic process, it’s because we are asking politicians to, not only tell us who and what they are, but where they’re going to lead the country.”

However, many of those that support Trump will do so, as long as what he decides works, regardless of what he has said in the past.

“Plenty of us forgive when the politicians that we like, for whatever reason, don’t follow through or reverse their campaign promises,” said Miller. “The end result is often very important. I think we need to realize that campaigns actually do matter for more than just the show. Think about what that means for our democracy.”

Trump is already in campaign mode, holding a campaign-style rally Tuesday night in Arizona.