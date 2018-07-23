AFT-Kansas endorses Barnett in Republican primary

2006 Republican nominee for governor and 2018 candidate Jim Barnett announced on Monday he has received the endorsement of the American Federation of Teachers-Kansas (AFT-Kansas), a consortium of employee groups of teachers, nurses and workers in higher education institutions.

“This represents people from 105 counties across the state,” said Barnett. “This would be akin to a Farm Bureau kind of endorsement. It is that widespread and I am really, really proud to have teachers backing me.”

Though teachers are a large portion of the union, AFT is affiliated with many other labor groups across the state.

“It’s also much broader than that, with state employees, the employees from Topeka, the City of Topeka, Wichita State, Pittsburg, K-State, KU, University police, so this is a significant endorsement,” Barnett said. “I’m glad to have it.”

Barnett is one of seven candidates running for the Republican nomination for governor. The primary is August 7.