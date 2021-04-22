After College Graduation, Move to…
As college graduation season looms, thousands of to-be degree holders are thinking about where they might go.
According to a recent study, Kansas is a pretty good place to settle.
To find the best places to move after college, researchers at the homeowners website Porch analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Bureau of Economic Analysis, creating a composite score based on the following pre-pandemic data:
- Median income for recent graduates;
- Unemployment rate for recent graduates;
- Number of employers per one thousand residents;
- Concentration of recent graduates compared to the national average;
- Median one-bedroom rent;
- And cost of living compared to the national average.
Kansas came in a fifth in the nation overall, only behind North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.
The survey results suggest avoiding the bottom three states, Hawaii, Nevada, and New Mexico.