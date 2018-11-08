After loss, possibility that Kobach could head to Washington

Kris Kobach lost his bid for Kansas governor, but his hard-line, in-your-face approach could help him land his next political position, possibly in the Trump administration.

The Republican secretary of state rode his national reputation as an advocate for tough immigration and voting rules to a job atop President Donald Trump’s short-lived election-fraud commission. His name immediately popped up Wednesday, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions was forced to resign.

If Trump picks someone else to replace Sessions, Kobach’s name is almost certain to surface again when Trump has another big post to fill.

John Whitmer is a GOP state representative from Wichita. He says if there’s a place for Kobach in Washington, Trump will find it.

Kobach dropped no hints about his future in his concession speech.