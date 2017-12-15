AG Derek Schmidt announces public hearing on human trafficking awareness training regulations for CDL holders

A public hearing on the proposed permanent human trafficking awareness training regulations for Commercial Driver’s License holders has been scheduled for February 13, 2018, at 1 p.m., Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

The hearing will be at Memorial Hall, 120 SW 10th Ave., Topeka.

Earlier this year, the Kansas Legislature adopted a new law requiring all CDL holders to receive human trafficking awareness training approved by the attorney general’s office. The proposed regulations include details for how training course providers may seek approval from the attorney general’s office.

State law requires a 60-day comment period and a public hearing before the regulations become permanent.

The proposed regulations are available at ag.ks.gov/regulation-hearings. Members of the public may submit comments on the proposed regulations on the website or by mail to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 120 SW 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Topeka, KS 66612.