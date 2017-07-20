AG Derek Schmidt: More than half of Kansas counties have automated victim notification system

An automated system designed to notify crime victims when an offender has a change in custody status has been implemented in more than half of the counties across the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

County-by-county implementation of the Kansas Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE) system began in March 2016.

“Kansas VINE is an important source of information for victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “Having it available in more than half of Kansas counties is significant progress, and I look forward to the day when it will be available for crime victims statewide.”

VINE is a free and anonymous service provided through the collaboration of the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the Kansas Department of Labor, and the Kansas Sheriffs Association. The VINE system allows victims of crime to use the telephone or internet to search for information regarding the custody status of their offender in a county jail and to register to receive notification when the offender’s custody status changes, such as when the offender is released from jail. Types of offender information available are name, offender number, current offender custody status, location of the offender and scheduled release date if available.

The Kansas VINE system is currently for offenders housed in county jails. Although operation of the state prison system is centralized through the Department of Corrections, the county jails are separately operated by individual counties. Currently, 59 counties have been activated. Over the next year, remaining counties across Kansas will complete the data management integration and become activated. Before VINE, there was no central source of information available to crime victims about offenders held in county jails.

Kansas VINE is available in English and Spanish with multiple language support through victim service representatives. Kansas VINE is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A series of regional trainings are scheduled for August 15-17th in Olathe, Emporia and Hutchinson. Participants will learn the history of VINE, how Kansas VINE works and how to register for automated notifications. The trainings are open to the public. Additional trainings are being planned across the state.

Information about the upcoming training dates and registration can be found at www.ag.ks.gov/vine. Additionally, general information about the VINE system and how to register can also be found by visiting the attorney general’s website.