AG Derek Schmidt: Jewell County roofer banned from doing business in Kansas

A Jewell County man operating as a roofer has been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to repay a Kansas consumer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Brock Shadduck was ordered to repay a total of $4,881.44 to a consumer for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the Kansas Roofing Registration Act. In addition, Shadduck was banned from operating as a roofing contractor in the State of Kansas unless and until he obtains proper registration. District Judge Kim W. Cudney approved the default judgment last week in Jewell County District Court after Shadduck failed to respond to a lawsuit filed against him. Shadduck was also ordered to pay the attorney general’s investigation costs and a civil penalty.

Schmidt accused Shadduck of operating as a roofing contractor without properly registering as required by the Kansas Roofing Registration Act. He was also accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by making door-to-door sales to perform roofing services and failing to provide the consumer with notice of the three-day right to cancel and cashing the consumer’s check before the required five-day waiting period.

More tips on staying safe from home repair scams are available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org. A copy of the default judgment is available at bit.ly/2zAiP3D.