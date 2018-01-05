AG Derek Schmidt joins with Johnson, Sedgwick County Attorneys to propose strengthening elder abuse laws

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is joining forces with the county attorneys in the state’s two largest counties to ask the Kansas Legislature to strengthen the state’s laws against elder abuse as part of its 2018 session, which begins next week.

“The mistreatment of an elder person statute that’s on the books only covers financial abuse of an elder person,” said Schmidt. “We see cases where there is physical abuse of elder persons. Obviously, there are other crimes that might be applicable there, but there’s no specific crime related to elder abuse that applies to physical abuse and we think that’s just a gap in the law.”

The point of emphasis here is to make elder abuse be on a level playing field with other forms of abuse in the state.

“There are two different crimes currently that are together in the same statute,” Schmidt said. “Mistreatment of a Dependent Adult and Mistreatment of an Elder Person. They’re in different sections of the same statute. Obviously, they’re both designed to deal with populations that the Legislature has decided, by virtue of characteristics, require particularized protection beyond what the general law with respect to criminalizing battery or that sort of thing, would provide.”

The penalties are not equal between the two offenses, though.

“What we’re really trying to do is bring the Mistreatment of an Elder Person statute into line with how its sister statute already is structured,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt is currently serving as president of the National Association of Attorneys General. During his presidency, the

organization is focusing on helping states gather expertise and build capacity to fight elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. Schmidt will host a national summit on the issue in Manhattan in April.