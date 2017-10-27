AG Derek Schmidt urges Trump Administration to preserve state authority to curb student loan abuses

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is joining with colleagues from across the country in hoping to curb regulatory overreach in the context of student loan debt.

“This is not an unusual thing to be happening, but we’re a little frustrated that it’s happening again and in this case, in the context of student loans,” said Schmidt. “States, including Kansas, have traditional consumer protection authority to protect our folks from business practices that are illegal including abusive debt collection practices and the like.”

This makes those that work with student loans have to be prepared for suits in any state in the Union.

“There’s a group of entities that service student loans and collect student loan debt that don’t like that fact about states, I suppose we’re a bit of an annoyance for them. They’ve gone to the U.S. Department of Education and asked the feds to publish a regulation that’s intended to shut down state authority, to preempt the states from enforcing our consumer laws against bad debt collection practices for student loans.”

The AGs think that preventing state action is a bad idea.

“We think we’re doing just fine,” said Schmidt. “Besides, we want the ability to protect Kansans. We’ve objected to this effort. I’m hopeful that the Education Department in Washington will take our advice and back off of this.”

Schmidt joined with 24 other Attorneys General in a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos about the matter.